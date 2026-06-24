Deepika Padukone praises ICC’s new maternity policy, calls it a landmark step for women in sports

Deepika Padukone has applauded ICC's new maternity policy for women cricketers. She described this step as a “landmark moment for women in sport.” Actress Deepika Padukone posted a story regarding this initiative on Tuesday. This policy provides a structure for women to return to their game post-childbirth.

Deepika Padukone backs ICC’s new maternity policy for women cricketers

According to the newly adopted rules by the International Cricket Council (ICC), women who have delivered their babies will receive medical and psychological assistance. Moreover, the guidelines also include having rehabilitation programs, flexible training programs, and childcare for mothers and their babies. The goal of the new set of guidelines is to make sure that women athletes do not have to choose between their careers and motherhood.