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Deepika Padukone praises ICC’s new maternity policy, calls it a landmark step for women in sports

ICC’s new maternity policy offers medical, psychological and childcare support to women cricketers returning after childbirth, earning praise from Deepika Padukone
What is ICC's new maternity policy that got a shout out from Deepika Padukone?
What is ICC's new maternity policy that got a shout out from Deepika Padukone?
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Deepika Padukone has applauded ICC's new maternity policy for women cricketers. She described this step as a “landmark moment for women in sport.” Actress Deepika Padukone posted a story regarding this initiative on Tuesday. This policy provides a structure for women to return to their game post-childbirth.

Deepika Padukone backs ICC’s new maternity policy for women cricketers

According to the newly adopted rules by the International Cricket Council (ICC), women who have delivered their babies will receive medical and psychological assistance. Moreover, the guidelines also include having rehabilitation programs, flexible training programs, and childcare for mothers and their babies. The goal of the new set of guidelines is to make sure that women athletes do not have to choose between their careers and motherhood.

Known as the Return to Play Guidelines Post Pregnancy, it was released on June 22, 2026, to assist female cricketers returning to the pitch after giving birth. These guidelines target players, governing bodies, coaches, and medical personnel. ICC's new maternity policy includes routine medical check-ups, musculoskeletal assessment, pelvic floor assessment, and psychological well-being.

The program is designed on the concept of a well-thought-out framework of 6Rs:

Ready – Early recovery following childbirth

Review – Assessments of medical, physiological, and wellbeing

Restore – Restoration of strength and post-natal health issues

Recondition – Slow reintegration into organized training

Return – Return to professional cricket playing

Refine – Follow-up post-return to the game

Deepika’s support for ICC’s maternity policy is in accordance with her past efforts for an 8-hour work shift. Deepika has talked many times about mental health awareness as well as work-life balance. She said, “In my own office, we work eight hours a day, Monday to Friday. We have maternity and paternity policies. We should normalise bringing children to work."

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What is ICC's new maternity policy that got a shout out from Deepika Padukone?
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Deepika Padukone.
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ICC maternity policy