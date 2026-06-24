Deepika Padukone praises ICC’s new maternity policy, calls it a landmark step for women in sports

Deepika Padukone has applauded ICC's new maternity policy for women cricketers. She described this step as a “landmark moment for women in sport.” Actress Deepika Padukone posted a story regarding this initiative on Tuesday. This policy provides a structure for women to return to their game post-childbirth.
According to the newly adopted rules by the International Cricket Council (ICC), women who have delivered their babies will receive medical and psychological assistance. Moreover, the guidelines also include having rehabilitation programs, flexible training programs, and childcare for mothers and their babies. The goal of the new set of guidelines is to make sure that women athletes do not have to choose between their careers and motherhood.
Known as the Return to Play Guidelines Post Pregnancy, it was released on June 22, 2026, to assist female cricketers returning to the pitch after giving birth. These guidelines target players, governing bodies, coaches, and medical personnel. ICC's new maternity policy includes routine medical check-ups, musculoskeletal assessment, pelvic floor assessment, and psychological well-being.
Ready – Early recovery following childbirth
Review – Assessments of medical, physiological, and wellbeing
Restore – Restoration of strength and post-natal health issues
Recondition – Slow reintegration into organized training
Return – Return to professional cricket playing
Refine – Follow-up post-return to the game
Deepika’s support for ICC’s maternity policy is in accordance with her past efforts for an 8-hour work shift. Deepika has talked many times about mental health awareness as well as work-life balance. She said, “In my own office, we work eight hours a day, Monday to Friday. We have maternity and paternity policies. We should normalise bringing children to work."
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