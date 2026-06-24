Trisha Krishnan ends speculations with sweet birthday post for Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister turned 52 on June 22, 2026. While fans poured in their wishes, they were worried about the silence from actress Trisha Krishnan who had not put up her usual birthday post for the actor-politician.
However, Trisha may have turned up late but she shared an adorable post wishing Vijay a very happy birthday. The post implied that the two spend his birthday together.
When Trisha Krishnan did not wish Vijay on his birthday, fans wondered if there had been a fallout between the two. The actress soon responded to all speculations with an affectionate birthday post for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
The 43-year-old actress shared a candid picture of the two celebrating the actor-politician's birthday. In the picture, Trisha is smiling looking at Vijay who has his eyes on the gorgeous birthday cakes in front of him. The table is decorated with five cakes, signifying a celebration.
Trisha captioned the picture, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD. 00.00." No doubt, the post soon went viral as many fans felt relieved that things are all right between them.
What led to the rumours more was the recent speculation that the actress had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. It led to a widespread debate since many fans thought that Trisha may have never followed him.
Trisha has regularly posted on Vijay's birthday over the last few years. Last year, she shared a picture of them with Vijay's pet dog and said, “Happy Birthday bestest”.
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