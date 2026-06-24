Trisha Krishnan ends speculations with sweet birthday post for Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister turned 52 on June 22, 2026. While fans poured in their wishes, they were worried about the silence from actress Trisha Krishnan who had not put up her usual birthday post for the actor-politician.

However, Trisha may have turned up late but she shared an adorable post wishing Vijay a very happy birthday. The post implied that the two spend his birthday together.

Trisha Krishnan wishes Vijay, silencing all rumours

When Trisha Krishnan did not wish Vijay on his birthday, fans wondered if there had been a fallout between the two. The actress soon responded to all speculations with an affectionate birthday post for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.