Farah Khan reveals she choreographed Sonam Kapoor’s entire sangeet ceremony as her wedding gift

The revelation was made during a recent episode of Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog featuring actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and reality show star Shruti Sinha.

During their conversation, Shruti recalled assisting Farah at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding festivities, which led to the choreographer to share an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote.

Speaking about the event, Farah said, “At Sonam Kapoor's wedding, my wedding gift was that I would choreograph the sangeet.”

She further recalled how her longtime assistant Firoz, along with Shruti, had worked alongside her during the preparations for the grand celebration.