Farah Khan reveals she choreographed Sonam Kapoor’s entire sangeet ceremony as her wedding gift

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently made a surprising revelation on her YouTube channel.
The director revealed that she had choreographed the entire sangeet ceremony of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s wedding as a special marriage gift for the actress.
The revelation was made during a recent episode of Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog featuring actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and reality show star Shruti Sinha.
During their conversation, Shruti recalled assisting Farah at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding festivities, which led to the choreographer to share an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote.
Speaking about the event, Farah said, “At Sonam Kapoor's wedding, my wedding gift was that I would choreograph the sangeet.”
She further recalled how her longtime assistant Firoz, along with Shruti, had worked alongside her during the preparations for the grand celebration.
“So, Firoz, my old assistant was with me, and I think Shruti came with Firoz.” She added, “There was Sonam, there was Arjun Kapoor, there was Masaba, there was Rhea Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez... everyone was being taught by Shruti.”
The conversation took a nostalgic turn when Shruti remembered being praised by Farah during the hectic rehearsals. Shruti revealed that Farah had singled her out as one of the best assistants on the team while several celebrities were busy rehearsing for their performances.
“There were two assistants, and I remember Farah Ma'am scolding the other one a lot. Pointing at me she said, ‘this girl is doing well, everyone follow this girl’, recalled Shruti.
For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai. The wedding was one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year and was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. The sangeet ceremony saw Bollywood bigwigs like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor set the stage on fire. Talking about Farah Khan, she remains one of Bollywood's most celebrated choreographers and filmmakers.