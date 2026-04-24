Sonam Kapoor says ‘life is a dream’ as she shares pictures of Vayu, Anand cradling newborn son

For the caption, Sonam mentioned on Instagram: “Life is a dream.. this month so far.. thank you Universe. My three.”

It was last month, when Sonam announced the arrival of her second son with Anand Ahuja. Sharing the news, Sonam wrote, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. (sic)”

“Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. Sonam and Anand are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four,” the post concluded.