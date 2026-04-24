Olivia Rodrigo opens up on her first romantic love ahead of new album release

The three-time Grammy award-winning artiste planned to write “a sad love song” when she started to work on the album.

Asked if You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love was made from a place of vulnerability or healing, to which she replied, “There’s a lot going on. It’s hard to encapsulate it in one word or one specific feeling. It's very all over the place in a way that I like. There’s just so much to unpack in it.”

The Drivers License performer added, “I think it was about discovery for me. Discovering so many things about myself and also being in a real relationship. I think a good relationship holds a mirror to you and shows you parts of yourself that you never would have been able to see before. There’s a lot of looking inward.”