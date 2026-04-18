I truly feel like the King of the world: Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Academy shares his Om Shanti Om scene

The Academy, taking to Instagram has recently shared one of SRK’s scenes from the movie Om Shanti Om. The actor, considering it as a true honour, reacted to the post and shared it on his page expressing his gratitude.

Academy shares iconic Om Shanti Om scene, SRK reacts with gratitude

In a heartwarming moment, the official page of the Academy awards, has recently taken to Instagram and shared the award winning monologue scene from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The scene revered the iconic dialogue, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai”.

The post captioned, “One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss,” perfectly struck a motivational chord with the audience. And it indeed wasn’t missed! SRK saw the post and shared it on his Instagram story showcasing his gratitude.