I truly feel like the King of the world: Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Academy shares his Om Shanti Om scene

The Academy, taking to Instagram has recently shared one of SRK’s scenes from the movie Om Shanti Om. The actor, considering it as a true honour, reacted to the post and shared it on his page expressing his gratitude.
In a heartwarming moment, the official page of the Academy awards, has recently taken to Instagram and shared the award winning monologue scene from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The scene revered the iconic dialogue, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai”.
The post captioned, “One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss,” perfectly struck a motivational chord with the audience. And it indeed wasn’t missed! SRK saw the post and shared it on his Instagram story showcasing his gratitude.
The clip featured the dialogue, “I feel like the king of the world…”, and that’s what SRK reacted to the post with.
The actor wrote, “Thank u @theacademy for sending me down memory lane with Om's speech. Now I truly feel like the King of the world. Ha ha."
Director Farah Khan also reacted to the same and had thanked the Academy prior to this post. She wrote, "I want to thank The Academy @theacademy @iamsrk @mayurpuri N all those who forwarded this post to me #pictureabhibaakihainmeredost."
Om Shanti Om, released in 2008 had captured the hearts of millions across the world and remains one of the most celebrated films in the country. The storyline, the music and the intense moments, each brought together a beautiful film to life. The film's ensemble cast included Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher in prominent roles and half the Bollywood was featured in the final song of Deewangi Deewangi.