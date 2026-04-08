Shah Rukh is a very wise father: SRK treats Suhana Khan like a co-star in King says Saurabh Shukla

Fathers are known for being over-protective, but knowing when to step back and let the little ones shine is an art. SRK seems to have mastered it. As he gears up to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in King, their dynamic is one to watch. In an interview, actor Saurabh Shukla praised SRK’s professionalism, saying he treats his daughter “like a colleague”.

SRK balances fatherhood and stardom in King with Suhana Khan says Saurabh Shukla

​Saurabh, who is all set to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan after years in King, has opened up about the actor and his charming professionalism. Recalling the days of Badshah, the actor said, “I worked with him in Badshah. He was a rising star then. At that time, I didn’t meet him much; we interacted only briefly. Over the years, I have met Shah Rukh at different times in different ways. Shah Rukh is definitely a very good businessman; his business sense is excellent. Otherwise, it is not possible to create such an empire and hold it single-handedly.”

The new film, which will also have Suhana Khan in the casting list, is going to be the first major one where SRK will work with his daughter. But beyond the buzz, it’s their on-set dynamic that stands out. SRK kept it purely professional, guiding her like any other actor.