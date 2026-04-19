Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child!

One can spot Deepika in the background clutching her first born. Keeping it simple and classic, the actress captioned the post with a couple of evil eye (nazar) emojis, letting the image speak for itself. It’s a big year for the couple; while they prepare to become a family of four, they are also staying busy professionally.

Ranveer is coming off the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Deepika is set to appear next in Raaka, helmed by Atlee, who is riding high after the massive global success of Jawan. The first look poster of this film was released on April 8, featuring Allu Arjun in a bold new look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a clawed hand.