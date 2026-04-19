Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child!

In the cututest possible way, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced today, April 19, that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post that has quickly gone viral. The post shows a heartwarming photo of their first daughter, Dua, holding up a pregnancy test kit showing two red lines.
One can spot Deepika in the background clutching her first born. Keeping it simple and classic, the actress captioned the post with a couple of evil eye (nazar) emojis, letting the image speak for itself. It’s a big year for the couple; while they prepare to become a family of four, they are also staying busy professionally.
Ranveer is coming off the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Deepika is set to appear next in Raaka, helmed by Atlee, who is riding high after the massive global success of Jawan. The first look poster of this film was released on April 8, featuring Allu Arjun in a bold new look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a clawed hand.
Deepika and Ranveer’s transition into parenthood has been a blend of high-profile excitement and deeply guarded privacy. Since their marriage in 2018 at Lake Como, fans have followed their journey closely, but the arrival of their daughter, Dua, marked a new, softer chapter for the couple.
Dua was born on September 8, 2024, in Mumbai and her name is derived from an Arabic word meaning prayer. In their announcement, the couple wrote: "Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."The couple chose to keep Dua away from the spotlight for her first year, finally sharing her first photos with the world on Diwali 2025.
Deepika recently made headlines for reportedly requesting a strictly regulated 7–8 hour workday on her film sets to ensure she has time for her daughter. This sparked a significant conversation in Bollywood about industry standards for working mothers. With Dua now about a year and a half old, the household is preparing to welcome a new member.