Here’s what Ed Sheeran had to say about Om Shanti Om

Ed Sheeran’s love affair with India is going strong and it all started with his hit music video Sapphire, which was filmed across stunning locations in India and captured global attention. That connection only deepened during his recent concerts in Delhi. But now, the British pop star has taken his desi obsession to the next level. In a recent interview, Ed revealed he was mind-boggled after being introduced to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film Om Shanti Om. The music, the drama, the grandeur, it left him hooked!

Ed Sheeran’s deepening bond with India: Music, culture and now Bollywood

India’s rich culture and incredible diversity deeply inspires the singer. He’s captivated by the country’s heritage, traditions, and is especially awed by how vibrant and varied its cultural landscape is. Talking about what excites the singer about India he said, “What was interesting about doing the whole India tour was that the only reason we were there was to shoot the music video. We thought that we needed to go all over the country and shoot a little bit everywhere. I love that every hundred miles, the culture, language, food, fashion, rhythms, and all of it changed. Everywhere we went something was more interesting. There are also talents there that have existed for decades that you would not know about.”

In the interview he drew an interesting contrast between the film Om Shanti Om and Star Wars and said the film is nothing short of a sci-fi. He said, “ It’s a wealth of discovery of movies, and someone going like, ‘Oh, have you seen this movie?’ Have you seen Om Shanti Om? It’s like a really big Shah Rukh Khan movie, and it has amazing songs and dances in it. This is a weird analogy, but it is almost like introducing Star Wars to someone for the first time, and they just go like, ‘What the f** is this?’ There are superstars in the same country singing in different languages.”

Ed’s Sapphire journey wasn’t just about a song but was a full-blown cultural immersion. From auto rides through bustling streets to bonding over melodies and collaborating with Arijit Singh, he called it one of the “the most amazing days in my musical career”. With every bite of local food and every impromptu gig, his love for India deepened, turning a musical project into a heartfelt connection with the country and its people.