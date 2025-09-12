Punit Balana opens up about his 10-year journey, new store and collection in Jaipur

Whether it is the playful shimmer of coin embroidery, the fine metallic detailing of chaandi tilla ka kaam or the traditional gota patti, his collections are built around artisanal traditions. With Ananya Panday as the showstopper in a resplendent silk Gulabi Gulal lehenga, embroidered with the brand’s hallmark chaandi tilla ka kaam, the night saw long-time muses including Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty and actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Sunny Kaushal wearing pieces from Amer. And having heard so much about his signature craft, chandi tilla ka kaam, we knew it needed a deep dive.

“One of the most unique embroideries we do in our unit is called chandi tilla ka kaam. It has a beautiful story behind it, like much of my work, which is full of these little stories. Back in 2018, while working on my collection Gulaabi Chowk, a friend visited Jaipur and I took her to Amer Fort. I was mesmerised by the Sheesh Mahal, with its tikri glass inlay work. That sparked an idea: how could I recreate something that captures the same brilliance, but without the heaviness of actual glass on fabric? We experimented with countless materials, did endless R&D, until finally we discovered silver sheets. We began cutting them into patterns and shapes, pasting them onto fabric and then layering intricate hand embroidery over them. This technique is extremely delicate, each stitch is precise and only a handful of artisans in our unit are skilled enough to work on it. That’s why in earlier collections, I would only showcase two, three, maybe four pieces with this craft. But in Amer, we’ve featured the maximum number of looks with chandi tilla ka kaam, making it the most significant celebration of this embroidery to date,” he elucidates.