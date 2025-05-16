Designer Punit Balana on his newly launched store and new edit Johari 2.0

Designer Punit Balana marked the launch of his swish store in Mehrauli’s Qutub Gardens with a fresh collection called Johari 2.0 that has a burst of colours including baingani (violet) and jaipur-wala gulabi (pink) hues, to structured blouses, metallic fabrics, and easy-going menswear options that celebrate tradition with a youthful twist.

Punit takes us through the same.

