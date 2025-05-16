Designer Punit Balana on his newly launched store and new edit Johari 2.0
Designer Punit Balana marked the launch of his swish store in Mehrauli’s Qutub Gardens with a fresh collection called Johari 2.0 that has a burst of colours including baingani (violet) and jaipur-wala gulabi (pink) hues, to structured blouses, metallic fabrics, and easy-going menswear options that celebrate tradition with a youthful twist.
Punit takes us through the same.
Punit Balana’s Johari 2.0 is a riot of colours, craft and contemporary cool
What’s the idea behind Johari 2.0 ?
Johari 2.0 is a heartfelt continuation of our original Johari Bazaar collection, but reimagined with a bolder spirit. It still draws from the magic of Rajasthan, especially the bustling chaos and beauty of Johari Bazaar, but this time, we’ve pushed the envelope with moodier tones, playful embellishments, and new silhouettes. It’s our way of revisiting a beloved story, but telling it with fresh energy and evolved craftsmanship.
How are you highlighting the signature weaves, textiles, and embroideries of our country?
We’ve continued our dedication to traditional Rajasthani techniques like chandi tilla ka kaam, coin embroidery, and the iconic bandhani, but presented them in a globally relevant, design-forward manner. Johari 2.0 is a celebration of contrasts—structured yet fluid, festive yet effortless. You’ll see deep violets (baingani), bold greens (kaccha aam), and pops of pink (gulabi) and gold, worked onto fabrics like mulmul, silk and organic cottons. Our silhouettes play with drapes and forms. There are structured corsets paired with relaxed skirts, and saris with a youthful and modern twist, modern kurta sets and lehenga sets.
What’s trending in summer festive wedding wear?
This summer, it’s all about ease. Brides and wedding guests want to look beautiful, but they also want to dance, twirl, and truly enjoy themselves. Our collection is filled with comfort-driven pieces, structured yet breathable corsets, flowy skirts, and sari sets paired with open-back or handkerchief blouses that feel youthful and bold. The idea is to celebrate tradition, but in a way that feels light, modern, and effortless.
What are the summer festive occasion wear must-haves?
A timeless sari in a lightweight fabric, a chic co-ord set and one playful silhouette, maybe a dramatic blouse or a breezy draped skirt, something that lets you move, dance, and enjoy the celebration.
What inspires you?
Rajasthan has always been at the heart of my design journey, especially Johari Bazaar in Jaipur. There’s so much life in its colours, its chaos, and the sense of tradition it carries. Just walking through it sparks ideas. From the jewellery to the textiles, everything feels rich with inspiration waiting to be explored.
What are the other collections you are working on?
We’re currently working on our Festive 2025 collection, which is set to launch in August. It’s already coming together beautifully — we’re about halfway there, and I’m excited about how it’s shaping up.