Sussanne Khan welcomes son Hrehaan to his 20s, says she’s ‘proud of the man he’s grown into’

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, on the March 28, poured her heart out in a deeply emotional birthday post for her elder son Hrehaan Roshan as he turned 20.

Sussanne Khan wishes son Hrehaan on his 20th birthday

Sharing a nostalgic video montage packed with his childhood memories and recent glimpses, Sussanne called him as her “greatest blessing” stating that she feels immense pride in the man he has grown into.

The video montage comprises of present-day visuals of Hrehaan playing the guitar, followed by a series of adorable throwback pictures from his childhood where he was seen posing playfully, twinning with his younger brother Hridaan, and sharing loving moments with family.

Sussanne also shared pictures of her son posing with her father Sanjay Khan and also late mother Zarine Khan.