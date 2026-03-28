Another PlayStation price hike means the gaming console will cost 30 percent more than it did last year

The price of a PlayStation is going up by another $100, the second time in less than a year that Sony has upped the price tag on its popular gaming console.

Citing “continued pressures in the global economic landscape,” the Japanese company said that as of next Thursday, the PS5 will cost $649.99 in the U.S. The price for its digital edition was also raised by $100, to $599.99. The PS5 Pro will cost $899.99, a $150 increase.

The company raised prices similarly for other regions, including the United Kingdom, Europe and Japan

Global trade has been upended by U.S. tariffs imposed on all of the nation's trading partners and Sony bumped up the price for the PlayStation by $50 just last August. The war in Iran, now it its fourth week, has created a massive bottleneck of energy and manufacturing supplies, creating more price pressures for everyday goods, including electronics.

By the end of next week, the cost of a Sony PlayStation will be about 30 percent more than it was at this time last year.