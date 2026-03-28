Ram Charan celebrates 41st birthday with a special reveal for fans

South India’s superstar, Ram Charan, celebrated his 41st birthday on March 27 in the midst of a flurry of love and admiration from his near and dear ones, as well as fans across the globe. While the day saw several nostalgic posts pouring in, it was a candid revelation made by the actor’s wife, Upasana Konidela, that took the cake and created quite the buzz across social media platforms.
The actor’s birthday began with a heartwarming message shared by the veteran actor and Ram’s father, the legendary Chiranjeevi. The veteran actor shared several unseen pictures of his son’s childhood days, expressing how proud he was of the growth and evolution of his son, who started off as a kid holding his hands, now becoming an inspiration for millions. Chiranjeevi went on to appreciate how his son managed to successfully juggle his busy schedule in the cinema industry with his strong family values and discipline.
However, the highlight for fans was Upasana’s playful confirmation regarding the look of one of their newly born twins. She was commenting on a vintage picture of a young and smiling Ram and stated that their daughter, Anveera, was a ‘carbon copy’ of a particular picture of Ram from his youth. This sweet confirmation was a much-awaited revelation for fans regarding the look of the couple’s children, who have famously chosen a high level of privacy for their personal lives.
Ram Pothineni and Upasana married in 2012 and were blessed with their first daughter, Klin Kaara, in 2023. The couple has recently expanded their family with the birth of twins—a boy and a girl—in January 2026. The twins’ names are Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi and have a deep familial and spiritual significance, referring to both Chiranjeevi’s birth name and the name of the goddess Kanaka Durga Devi.
Regarding Ram’s work front, his upcoming sports drama film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is in production for release. After the release of Game Changer in 2025, Ram Pothineni is set to make a comeback to the big screen on April 30 along with Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar.