Ram Charan celebrates 41st birthday with a special reveal for fans

However, the highlight for fans was Upasana’s playful confirmation regarding the look of one of their newly born twins. She was commenting on a vintage picture of a young and smiling Ram and stated that their daughter, Anveera, was a ‘carbon copy’ of a particular picture of Ram from his youth. This sweet confirmation was a much-awaited revelation for fans regarding the look of the couple’s children, who have famously chosen a high level of privacy for their personal lives.

Ram Pothineni and Upasana married in 2012 and were blessed with their first daughter, Klin Kaara, in 2023. The couple has recently expanded their family with the birth of twins—a boy and a girl—in January 2026. The twins’ names are Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi and have a deep familial and spiritual significance, referring to both Chiranjeevi’s birth name and the name of the goddess Kanaka Durga Devi.

Regarding Ram’s work front, his upcoming sports drama film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is in production for release. After the release of Game Changer in 2025, Ram Pothineni is set to make a comeback to the big screen on April 30 along with Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar.