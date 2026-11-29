In an upcoming memoir written by the two of them, Ashton Kutcher discusses his difficult relationship with his twin, Michael Kutcher. In their joint memoir, I Call Bulls**: A Book About Brothers*, Ashton and Michael Kutcher will detail their childhood bond and how their relationship has evolved over the years.
The forthcoming memoir is going to provide insights into the lives of the brothers while growing up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, within the context of their 'large, rollicking, slightly unhinged working-class Catholic family.' The synopsis describes their journey as "The story of two brothers bonded as kids by epic love and life-threatening crisis, later pulled apart by the impact of success, selfishness, and circumstance, who find the road home."
The book will also deal with Michael's case of cerebral palsy and the difficulties he had going through childhood. Even though he was affected by his disability, he was brought up in a setting where he received equal treatment as everyone else.
As stated in the description, "Anyone could see that Michael was smaller and, if you squinted, maybe had some developmental challenges, but this was an excuse-free zone and you were treated the same, no pity parties allowed."
Even more trouble came when their parents separated while they were teenagers. Michael had an enlarged heart by the age of 13. He once flatlined and was resuscitated, and it was said that he had only 48 hours left alive without a heart transplant. Michael was fighting his health issues, and Ashton Kutcher started to gain recognition as an actor. His rising status had a significant impact on the two of them, because Michael realised that it was not always pleasant being the brother of someone famous.
Michael made an appearance on The Today Show in May 2021, where he expressed his frustrations with Ashton Kutcher because the latter made his diagnosis of cerebral palsy public in 2003. Michael also shared memories of how Ashton helped him fight off the bullies when they were young.
"I was very angry. Very angry. I remember speaking to him about it. I didn't want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it." He further added, "My brother picked a fight with them. He stood up for me. He wanted them to treat me with respect. And that meant a lot."