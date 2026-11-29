The book will also deal with Michael's case of cerebral palsy and the difficulties he had going through childhood. Even though he was affected by his disability, he was brought up in a setting where he received equal treatment as everyone else.

As stated in the description, "Anyone could see that Michael was smaller and, if you squinted, maybe had some developmental challenges, but this was an excuse-free zone and you were treated the same, no pity parties allowed."

Even more trouble came when their parents separated while they were teenagers. Michael had an enlarged heart by the age of 13. He once flatlined and was resuscitated, and it was said that he had only 48 hours left alive without a heart transplant. Michael was fighting his health issues, and Ashton Kutcher started to gain recognition as an actor. His rising status had a significant impact on the two of them, because Michael realised that it was not always pleasant being the brother of someone famous.