Ashton Kutcher's investment in an artificial intelligence startup called Anthropic has gained traction following the latter’s November 19 IPO, which reportedly increased the value of his venture capital firm's investment in the company to about $7 billion. Ashton's venture capital firm, which he founded, invested around $435 million in Anthropic in several funding rounds. The above figure shows an estimated increase of about 16 times the investment amount.
Way before Anthropic captured all the limelight, Ashton Kutcher was financing technology projects that were hard for others to comprehend. As reported, in 2011, his financing company, A-Grade Investments, reportedly invested $500,000 in Uber.
But Mila Kunis wasn’t buying the idea. Her father worked as a cab driver, and she felt that people should not get into a car with a stranger. She reportedly labelled Uber 'the worst idea ever.' But Ashton invested in it nonetheless. By 2016, his stake was valued at well over $60 million. He later announced that he left Uber in 2023.
Another investment that worried Mila Kunis was Bitcoin. In 2013, she considered it unsafe as it was not FDIC-insured and even referred to it as 'a horrible idea.' Meanwhile, The Butterfly Effect actor took action regarding his Bitcoin venture. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, his wife humorously mentioned that she had 'never been happier to be wrong.'
The investing career of Ashton Kutcher started in 2009 when he reportedly invested $1 million in Skype after being introduced to venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. In 2011, Microsoft purchased the firm for about $8.5 billion.
He founded A-Grade Investments along with investor Ron Burkle and Guy Oseary in 2010. According to reports, this business venture began with a capital base of $30 million and in just six years’ time reached a valuation of $250 million. The company’s investments comprised Spotify, Airbnb, Uber, Warby Parker, and Foursquare.
Sound Ventures was founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary in 2015. The company diversified its portfolio to include artificial intelligence, supporting firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic. The assets under management of the company reportedly stood at around $2 billion in 2026.
Ashton Kutcher acknowledged his success in the investment after Anthropic went public at $83 per share and had a valuation of $1.5 trillion. He congratulated Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, and thanked limited partners and co-founders, Guy Oseary and Effie Epstein. He described the outcome as years of work, failures and small victories built on trust. He also thanked his critics, writing, 'You made us work harder.'