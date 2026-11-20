But Mila Kunis wasn’t buying the idea. Her father worked as a cab driver, and she felt that people should not get into a car with a stranger. She reportedly labelled Uber 'the worst idea ever.' But Ashton invested in it nonetheless. By 2016, his stake was valued at well over $60 million. He later announced that he left Uber in 2023.

Another investment that worried Mila Kunis was Bitcoin. In 2013, she considered it unsafe as it was not FDIC-insured and even referred to it as 'a horrible idea.' Meanwhile, The Butterfly Effect actor took action regarding his Bitcoin venture. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, his wife humorously mentioned that she had 'never been happier to be wrong.'

From Skype to A-Grade Investments: Here's all about the actor's journey to become a venture capitalist

The investing career of Ashton Kutcher started in 2009 when he reportedly invested $1 million in Skype after being introduced to venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. In 2011, Microsoft purchased the firm for about $8.5 billion.