The cars: Mustang GT and Audi A6

Two names keep coming up: the Ford Mustang GT and the Audi A6. Media reports have linked both to Tanmay. However, there is no officially verified list of the vehicles he owns.

Two wheels are part of the picture too. On Bigg Boss 20, Tanmay mentioned receiving a luxury bike as a gift from his girlfriend, content creator Kaashvi Hiranandani. The report did not name the model.

A Rs 5 crore home

The bigger-ticket item may be the house he built for his parents, reported to have cost over Rs 5 crore. His home tour showed five bedrooms, a private lift, a home theatre and a gaming studio. Accounts differ on whether construction took two years or about three.