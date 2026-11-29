Tanmay Singh, better known as Scout OP, took his gaming fame to national television when Bigg Boss 20 premiered on 6 September 2026. Since then, viewers have been curious about more than his game inside the house. How much is he worth, and what does he drive?
Singh is a PUBG Mobile and BGMI player, streamer and co-founder of Team XSpark.
Media estimates range from Rs 12 crore to Rs 20 crore. A 2025 estimate put it at Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore. In 2026, reports gave Rs 12 crore to Rs 16 crore in September and around Rs 20 crore in November.
Tanmay's own number is about income. At the premiere, he told host Salman Khan he earns around Rs 30 lakh a month. His earnings are linked to YouTube, livestreams, esports and brand deals.
Tournament winnings are only part of the story. His listed prize money stands at $57,698.20 from 22 tournaments. In a June 2025 livestream, Tanmay also said he had spent Rs 3.6 crore of his own money on Team XSpark over three years.
Two names keep coming up: the Ford Mustang GT and the Audi A6. Media reports have linked both to Tanmay. However, there is no officially verified list of the vehicles he owns.
Two wheels are part of the picture too. On Bigg Boss 20, Tanmay mentioned receiving a luxury bike as a gift from his girlfriend, content creator Kaashvi Hiranandani. The report did not name the model.
The bigger-ticket item may be the house he built for his parents, reported to have cost over Rs 5 crore. His home tour showed five bedrooms, a private lift, a home theatre and a gaming studio. Accounts differ on whether construction took two years or about three.
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