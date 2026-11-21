Salman Khan has been the face of Bigg Boss for more than 10 years. But did you know he was not part of the show's original plans? In reality, the organisers had approached two Bollywood celebrities, namely Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, to take part as contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss. This information came to light recently when Anand Chavan, the then vice president and talent manager, revealed it in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Bigg Boss makers approached Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Reflecting back to the initial years of Bigg Boss, Anand recollected how the producers had made a wishlist of Bollywood celebrities that were supposed to be part of the first season of the reality show. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar were some of those celebrities.