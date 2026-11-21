Salman Khan has been the face of Bigg Boss for more than 10 years. But did you know he was not part of the show's original plans? In reality, the organisers had approached two Bollywood celebrities, namely Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, to take part as contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss. This information came to light recently when Anand Chavan, the then vice president and talent manager, revealed it in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.
Reflecting back to the initial years of Bigg Boss, Anand recollected how the producers had made a wishlist of Bollywood celebrities that were supposed to be part of the first season of the reality show. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar were some of those celebrities.
He said, “For the first season of Bigg Boss, we approached several A-listers from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, as contestants. At that point, we hadn’t even reached the stage of selecting a host because the format didn’t have a host yet. Our focus was entirely on the contestants, and naturally, the wish list started with the top actors.
Anand Chavan further added, "There’s nothing wrong with thinking that way. It was only when we approached these actors that we realised we would have different experiences with each of them. However, these delays did not affect our original launch date. The show was launched as planned. It wasn’t as though the celebrities didn’t agree and that led to the show’s delay.”
The initial season aired in 2006 and was hosted by Arshad Warsi. Rahul Roy emerged as the winner of the season, and other participants included Ravi Kishan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Amit Sadh and Rupali Ganguly. Salman Khan has been the host of the show from the fourth season onwards, since 2010.
Anand also explained why contestants are paid weekly rather than receiving a flat remuneration. He said, “Initially, our intention behind the payment structure was to encourage a competitive spirit among the contestants. Once you start receiving incentives, it motivates you to win. That’s how we came up with the per-week payment structure. The number of weeks you stay inside the house decides how much you get paid.”
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