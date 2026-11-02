Is Qazi Touqeer married? Salman Khan puts Bigg Boss 20 contestant on the spot

Qazi Touqeer clarified his marital status in the last Weekend ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20. Salman Khan addressed the issue of uncertainty regarding his marriage and asked him if he is married. Qazi replied that he is married to Hifsa, a dentist by profession, and disclosed more information about his family life. He also highlighted the fact that she always supports him and motivated him to come on this show.
During the episode, Salman Khan directly questioned Qazi about his marital status. He asked, “So, Qazi, why did you lie about your marriage? Are you married or not? Is your wife a dentist or not?” In response to Salman Khan, the winner of Fame Gurukul declared that he was married to a lady named Hifsa. He also told that her name means “lioness.”
Talking about his wife, Qazi said, “I do have a wife. She is a dentist, and her name is Hifsa. Hifsa means lioness. She has supported me a lot. She was actually the one who encouraged me to participate in this show. She is the biggest fan of Bigg Boss. I feel that God had decided when I was born that I would marry her. I do everything for her happiness, sir. But I love you, Hifsa.” Qazi also expressed his feelings through a few lines of the song I Love You from Salman Khan's film Bodyguard.
Qazi Touqeer admitted that at first he liked Hifsa and desired to marry her. After realising that she had similar feelings for him, they moved ahead with their relationship. Qazi also confessed that they got married to each other in an arranged manner. However, they finally ended up falling in love.
After this episode, Hifsa shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. She wrote, “I LOVE YOU MORE, MY JAAN, MY JAANE-JAAN! ❤️ I am SO incredibly proud of you. You deserve every bit of the love, respect, and honour that is coming your way. This is YOUR time to rock, shine, and conquer the world! I believe in your vision, your calibre, and your extraordinary ability to turn the impossible into reality."
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