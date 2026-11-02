Is Qazi Touqeer married? Salman Khan puts Bigg Boss 20 contestant on the spot

Qazi Touqeer clarified his marital status in the last Weekend ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20. Salman Khan addressed the issue of uncertainty regarding his marriage and asked him if he is married. Qazi replied that he is married to Hifsa, a dentist by profession, and disclosed more information about his family life. He also highlighted the fact that she always supports him and motivated him to come on this show.

Qazi Touqeer reveals his love story with his wife, Hifsa, on Bigg Boss 20

During the episode, Salman Khan directly questioned Qazi about his marital status. He asked, “So, Qazi, why did you lie about your marriage? Are you married or not? Is your wife a dentist or not?” In response to Salman Khan, the winner of Fame Gurukul declared that he was married to a lady named Hifsa. He also told that her name means “lioness.”