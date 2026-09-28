Celebs

Who is Qazi Touqeer’s wife? Here's what his brother revealed

Qazi Touqeer’s personal life has become a talking point on Bigg Boss 20, with his wife Ifsa at the centre of online curiosity
Qazi Touqeer’s wife
What did Qazi Touqeer say about his wife on Bigg Boss 20?
Updated on
2 min read

Since entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, Qazi Touqeer has been in the spotlight for his 'rockstar' energy and, increasingly, his personal life. Social media sleuths now claim to have found his wife's Instagram account, where she allegedly posted an emotional message wishing him luck on the show. His brother has also opened up about her.

What the alleged note says

According to viral screenshots, the post pairs a cartoon-style edit of what's said to be a couple photo with a message to her "dear husband." In it, she shares her faith in his "vision" and "calibre," and wishes him "endless strength" to see the show through to the end. The note reads: "My dear husband, This is your time to rock, shine, and conquer the world. I believe in your vision, your calibre, and your incredible ability to make the impossible possible. I wish you angel wings to fly, endless strength to rise, and may you be showered with immense love, care, and blessings."

The screenshots have gone viral on X. Some users insist the woman is Qazi's wife and claim to have more photos of her, while others suspect someone edited Qazi's pictures alongside an unrelated woman and passed her off as his spouse. Neither Qazi nor his family has clarified.

Who is Ifsa?

For a while, fans weren't sure whether the Fame Gurukul winner was married at all. In a conversation with housemates, Qazi said his wife, Ifsa, is nine years younger than him and works as a dentist. In a light-hearted chat with fellow contestant Gullu, Qazi said his wife knows him well. He added that Ifsa makes a mean mirchi korma and invited Gullu to visit Kashmir and try it.

Brother Qazi Touseef speaks up

In a media interview, Qazi's brother, entrepreneur Qazi Touseef, said the family was upset by attacks on Qazi from other contestants. He praised his sister-in-law, calling her the "rockstar of our family" and the star of their home.

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