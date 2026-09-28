Who is Qazi Touqeer’s wife? Here's what his brother revealed

Since entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, Qazi Touqeer has been in the spotlight for his 'rockstar' energy and, increasingly, his personal life. Social media sleuths now claim to have found his wife's Instagram account, where she allegedly posted an emotional message wishing him luck on the show. His brother has also opened up about her.

What the alleged note says

According to viral screenshots, the post pairs a cartoon-style edit of what's said to be a couple photo with a message to her "dear husband." In it, she shares her faith in his "vision" and "calibre," and wishes him "endless strength" to see the show through to the end. The note reads: "My dear husband, This is your time to rock, shine, and conquer the world. I believe in your vision, your calibre, and your incredible ability to make the impossible possible. I wish you angel wings to fly, endless strength to rise, and may you be showered with immense love, care, and blessings."