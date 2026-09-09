Arijit Singh says he will watch Bigg Boss for the first time for Qazi Touqeer

Arijit Singh is famously not a television watcher but that's about to change. The singer took to X this week to announce that he'll be tuning into Bigg Boss for the very first time in his life, all because of his old friend and Fame Gurukul co-star, Qazi Touqeer.
Explaining his sudden change of heart, Arijit wrote, “I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar.” The tweet quickly went viral, with fans delighted to see the notoriously camera-shy singer publicly cheering for a friend.
For those who are unfamiliar with the name, Qazi Touqeer is a singer from Srinagar who rose to prominence in 2005 after winning Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show Fame Gurukul with Ruprekha Banerjee. Arijit Singh was also a contender that season, which is how the two met and became good friends. Now, more than two decades later, Qazi has returned to reality television as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20.
It's often said that Qazi 'defeated' Arijit Singh to win Fame Gurukul, but that's not the full picture. Arijit was actually eliminated before the grand finale, meaning the two never went head-to-head for the trophy — Qazi's win came against Ruprekha Banerjee, not Arijit.
Despite their careers taking completely different roads since 2005, with Arijit going on to become one of the most famous names in Indian playback singing, the two have remained close. Qazi has always talked affectionately about Arijit as a friend and brother, and earlier this year he even returned to Arijit's village of Jiaganj in West Bengal, rekindling public interest in their bond.
Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 5, 2026, on JioHotstar and Colours TV, with Salman Khan returning as host. The contestants are Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari, Amrapali Dubey, and Qazi Touqeer, among others.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.