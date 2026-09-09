Arijit Singh says he will watch Bigg Boss for the first time for Qazi Touqeer

Who is Qazi Touqeer?

For those who are unfamiliar with the name, Qazi Touqeer is a singer from Srinagar who rose to prominence in 2005 after winning Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show Fame Gurukul with Ruprekha Banerjee. Arijit Singh was also a contender that season, which is how the two met and became good friends. Now, more than two decades later, Qazi has returned to reality television as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20.

It's often said that Qazi 'defeated' Arijit Singh to win Fame Gurukul, but that's not the full picture. Arijit was actually eliminated before the grand finale, meaning the two never went head-to-head for the trophy — Qazi's win came against Ruprekha Banerjee, not Arijit.