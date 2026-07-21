Arijit Singh makes a surprise comeback to playback singing with ‘Yeh Awarapan’

Arijit Singh had broken the nation’s heart when he announced his retirement from playback singing early this year. But just months later, the beloved singer has now made a surprise comeback, one that few saw coming. Arijit returns with his soulful voice in Yeh Awarapan, a title track from the film Awarapan 2, marking an emotional return that's creating a buzz among music lovers across the country.

Arijit Singh returns to playback singing? Fans celebrate as ‘Yeh Awarapan’ drops

The latest song has just dropped on YouTube on July 21 and it was indeed worth the wait. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is an upcoming romantic action drama film that will feature Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Now producer Vishesh Bhatt wanted a voice that would resonate deeply with Emraan’s character, Shivam Pandit, and whose vocals could’ve been better than Arijit’s?

A source closer to the production team said, “Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself. With Yeh Awarapan, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit's world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh”.