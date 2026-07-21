Arijit Singh makes a surprise comeback to playback singing with ‘Yeh Awarapan’

Arijit Singh had broken the nation’s heart when he announced his retirement from playback singing early this year. But just months later, the beloved singer has now made a surprise comeback, one that few saw coming. Arijit returns with his soulful voice in Yeh Awarapan, a title track from the film Awarapan 2, marking an emotional return that's creating a buzz among music lovers across the country.
The latest song has just dropped on YouTube on July 21 and it was indeed worth the wait. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is an upcoming romantic action drama film that will feature Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Now producer Vishesh Bhatt wanted a voice that would resonate deeply with Emraan’s character, Shivam Pandit, and whose vocals could’ve been better than Arijit’s?
A source closer to the production team said, “Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself. With Yeh Awarapan, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit's world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh”.
Composed by Amaal Mallik, penned by Rashmi Virag, and brought to life by Arijit's soul-stirring vocals, Yeh Awarapan is the second song released from the much-awaited Awarapan 2. The emotional track has already struck a chord with fans, making Arijit's comeback even more special.
With the song’s release, comments of love and admiration flooded the video. One comment read, “Arijit Singh X Amaal Mallik = A new definition of pain”. Another added, “Arijit Singh not just a singer He's also emotions for millions heart”. Another comment read, “Thanks Amaal, Arijit & Virag for creating a song that deep which can stir the soul... So much Emraan Hashmi coded song”.
As for the earlier heartbreaking announcement Arijit made, came as part of his New Year message to fans. He wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love over all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
However, it now appears that the collective prayers and unwavering support of his fans may have changed his mind. As of now, there has been no official announcement about any other playback projects, but fans believe he has returned for good.
The film Awarapan 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.
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