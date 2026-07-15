Do you know Arijit Singh has already directed a feature film, which he co-wrote with his wife?

Is Arijit Singh set to direct another movie?

Years after Sa, rumours are again encircling about another directorial by Arijit Singh. While no confirmation has yet been given and neither has there been any formal announcement, it is speculated that Arijit Singh might don the hat of a director once again and this time it will be a jungle-adventure story, marking his Hindi directorial debut. It is also rumoured that the movie will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora. As of now, not much has been revealed about the project. However, Arijit Singh fans are continuing to listen to his melodic voice through his singles, new drops, concerts, and movie song releases, undertaken prior to his retirement announcement.