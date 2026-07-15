Do you know Arijit Singh has already directed a feature film, which he co-wrote with his wife?

While reports keep suggesting that after his retirement from music, Arijit Singh might take up a seat behind the camera as a director, did you know that he had directed his first film way prior to this? His interest in filmmaking, apart from music composition goes back a very long time. Although he is one of the first names which come to mind when people talk about the Indian music industry, filmmaking has always been a silent passion that never truly left his side. According to reports, almost a year ago it was speculated that he might shift his focus into direction and the film might star the child of a notable actor, but long before that Arijit had already entered into filmmaking.
What was Arijit Singh’s directorial debut?
Arijit Singh’s first movie was Sa (Simple Notes) and yes it was a Bengali feature film of about 109 minutes. This Bengali movie also starred Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Chitrangada Satarupa along with Arijit’s son. Written by Arijit and his wife Koyel and directed by him, the movie premiered at the International Film Festival of India back in 2018. Shot in his hometown Jiagunj, the movie primarily revolves around the protagonist Lalu who migrated from Bangladesh to Bengal and rediscovers himself through the simple, yet toughest musical note to conquer- Sa. It is said that the film was shot in a span of four years and collaborated with notable names from the music industry for the background score. However, the interesting part is that the movie never got a theatrical release. Singh had expressed that he wasn’t happy with how the film finally took shape and withheld release even on OTT. Till today it remains unreleased and whether the audience will be able to see it on screens or not, only time will tell.
Is Arijit Singh set to direct another movie?
Years after Sa, rumours are again encircling about another directorial by Arijit Singh. While no confirmation has yet been given and neither has there been any formal announcement, it is speculated that Arijit Singh might don the hat of a director once again and this time it will be a jungle-adventure story, marking his Hindi directorial debut. It is also rumoured that the movie will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora. As of now, not much has been revealed about the project. However, Arijit Singh fans are continuing to listen to his melodic voice through his singles, new drops, concerts, and movie song releases, undertaken prior to his retirement announcement.
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