Why Hugh Grant and Supriya Pathak's La Nuit Bengali was banned in India

For nearly 40 years, Maitreyi Devi, living a quiet life as a respected intellectual, humanitarian, and Sahitya Akademi Award winner in Kolkata, had absolutely no idea this European bestseller existed. When she finally discovered a translation in the 1970s, she was utterly devastated.

In conservative Bengali society, Mircea’s book was a devastating blow to her dignity. She vehemently denied that the relationship had ever been sexual, labeling Eliade's book a deceptive fantasy that exploited her identity.

As they say, a pen is mightier than a sword, Maitreyi Devi too fought back with her own pen and published her masterpiece: Na Hanyate (It Does Not Die), in 1974. The book is a beautifully raw counter-narrative that corrected the record from her perspective. She even traveled to Chicago to confront an ageing Mircea, extracting a solemn promise from him that his book would never be translated into English during her lifetime.

But the betrayal didn’t just end here…

The fragile peace shattered in 1987 when French director Nicolas Klotz marched into Kolkata with a film crew. They were adapting Eliade’s book, casting Hugh Grant as the Eliade-figure and Supriya Pathak as Maitreyi.

For Maitreyi Devi, now an elderly, revered matriarch, this was the ultimate violation. She was traumatised by the news that a movie was being made on the book and was being shot in Kolkata. “Christinale (Eliade’s widow) has hurt me very badly,” she wrote in 1988. “She gave permission to a French company to film La Nuit Bengali (French translation, 1950). They came to Calcutta for shooting and gave huge publicity pointing at me as the heroine.”

The Bengali writer claimed that Mircea Eliade had breached his promise to never allow the book to be published in English during Maitreyi Devi’s lifetime, let alone permit a film made on it. Maitreyi Devi filed a case against the producer, Philippe Diaz, in the Kolkata courts, accusing the film of having “anti-Hindu and pornographic” content.