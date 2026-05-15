Fame Gurukul's Qazi Touqeer praises Arijit Singh’s humility as they reunite after ages

Arijit Singh has recently reunited with his long acquaintance singer Qazi Touqueer for a video. The duo last appeared together on the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul. Recalling their long association, Qazi praised Arijit’s profound humbleness and how he is devoid of any corruption, insecurity, and jealousy towards anyone.

Arijit Singh takes Qazi Touqeer around Jiaganj in heartwarming video

Qazi took to Instagram and shared a video with India’s beloved singer Arijit Singh. The video was an ode to their friendship and showed how the two bonded over the smallest of things. Describing Arijit in the clip, Qazi said, “What can I say about Arijit? There's no corruption in him, no insecurity, no jealousy towards anyone. He is pure passion. He's real. And yes, he's a genius, we all know that."

The video beautifully traces their journey from their early days on the show to Qazi’s recent visit to Arijit’s hometown, Jiaganj in West Bengal. It also featured the two riding a scooty probably somewhere in Bengal. Qazi also appreciated the people of Murshidabad and how beautifully they welcomed him. He said, “So much love to the people of Murshidabad, and especially to everyone in Jiaganj. They gave me immense love. Arijit's staff, his family, such beautiful people."