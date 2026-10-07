Gauahar Khan gets emotional over Qazi Touqeer’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

After witnessing Qazi Touqeer's breakdown in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Gauahar Khan broke down too. Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, admitted she has watched the show for years but has never felt as attached to any contestant as she does to Qazi.
Arishfa Khan's kind act of sharing her meal with Qazi, when he was not feeling well, touched his heart. This incident seems to have touched him very much, considering the fact that Qazi and Arishfa used to be good friends, but lately they have been having disagreements within their home.
Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram Stories to react to the episode. She praised Qazi and said, “Qazi, what a man! The entire house is targeting him, except Mahhi Vij. Mahhi and Qazi, hats off! And may no one ever have friends like Aman, Uditi and Arishfa. Because when you’re down, when you’re unwell, and when the entire house is attacking you, they only make things worse by attacking you further."
She also complimented Qazi's reaction while he was arguing with Scout OP. She further said, “The difference between you and me is that when someone says something against you, I don’t clap. But the moment something is said against me, the entire house starts clapping.” Gauahar Khan then added that the behaviour was driven by insecurity.
In another video, Gauahar Khan was visibly in tears while watching Qazi. “I am crying because Qazi is crying. Yaar main itne seasons se Bigg Boss dekhti hu. But I have never been this connected to a person because of how real he is. And the only person who is real other than him is Mahhi," she said.
Gauahar Khan also admitted that her fans had been messaging her about the experience she had before in her story. She said that her fans expressed the same feelings while watching Qazi as those feelings she had experienced in her season. She further added, “It feels so surreal and amazing. To see this kind of craze for Qazi and knowing that I had similar support outside and how people could see through what was real."
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