Gauahar Khan gets emotional over Qazi Touqeer’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

In another video, Gauahar Khan was visibly in tears while watching Qazi. “I am crying because Qazi is crying. Yaar main itne seasons se Bigg Boss dekhti hu. But I have never been this connected to a person because of how real he is. And the only person who is real other than him is Mahhi," she said.

Gauahar Khan also admitted that her fans had been messaging her about the experience she had before in her story. She said that her fans expressed the same feelings while watching Qazi as those feelings she had experienced in her season. She further added, “It feels so surreal and amazing. To see this kind of craze for Qazi and knowing that I had similar support outside and how people could see through what was real."