Hina Khan cheers for Qazi Toqueer in Bigg Boss 20: As a fellow Kashmiri, I’m genuinely happy and proud

Love is pouring in from all sides for Qazi Toqueer. Following Arijit Singh’s praises for his longtime friend, actress Hina Khan has now taken to social media to show her appreciation for the singer and encourage him to win Bigg Boss 20.
Qazi is making quite the noise on the internet, after his Bigg Boss 20 entry. With his smooth comebacks and likeable persona at the show, he is winning hearts with people falling head over heels for the man. Following such amazing feedback from the crowd, actress Hina too joined in on the appreciation and wrote some encouraging words about Qazi.
Taking to her X, Hina mentioned how proud she is as a fellow Kashmiri making headlines on such a big stage. She wrote, “As a fellow Kashmiri, I’m genuinely happy and proud to see QAZI winning hearts as a Rockstar yet again, after so many years.”
She added, “As of now he’s showing that entertainment doesn’t have to rely on picking up fights every now and then to get noticed. I hope he continues entertaining us in the same spirit, without losing the path that is earning him so much love and appreciation.”
However, it wasn’t just all praises, Hina pointed out her disagreement with certain things that has been going on in the Bigg Boss house. She wrote, “The only thing I disagree with is the way mental/physical illness is sometimes used as a form of entertainment. I sincerely wish he could do without that. Otherwise he’s too good”.
Concluding on a positive note she wrote, “Nevertheless, my best wishes to him. May he continue to shine and make Kashmir proud.”
Before Hina, Arijit Singh too took to his X and shared, "I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar."
The 20th edition of Bigg Boss, which premiered on September 6, features a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants. The season includes names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.