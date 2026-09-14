Hina Khan cheers for Qazi Toqueer in Bigg Boss 20: As a fellow Kashmiri, I’m genuinely happy and proud

Love is pouring in from all sides for Qazi Toqueer. Following Arijit Singh’s praises for his longtime friend, actress Hina Khan has now taken to social media to show her appreciation for the singer and encourage him to win Bigg Boss 20.

Hina Khan roots for fellow Kashmiri Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20

Qazi is making quite the noise on the internet, after his Bigg Boss 20 entry. With his smooth comebacks and likeable persona at the show, he is winning hearts with people falling head over heels for the man. Following such amazing feedback from the crowd, actress Hina too joined in on the appreciation and wrote some encouraging words about Qazi.

Taking to her X, Hina mentioned how proud she is as a fellow Kashmiri making headlines on such a big stage. She wrote, “As a fellow Kashmiri, I’m genuinely happy and proud to see QAZI winning hearts as a Rockstar yet again, after so many years.”

She added, “As of now he’s showing that entertainment doesn’t have to rely on picking up fights every now and then to get noticed. I hope he continues entertaining us in the same spirit, without losing the path that is earning him so much love and appreciation.”