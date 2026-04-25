Hina Khan spends time with alpacas during her exotic South Korea trip

Actress Hina Khan is currently soaking in nature and amidst adorable animal encounters during her luxurious vacation in South Korea.
The actress, who is currently travelling with her husband Rocky Jaiswal and her mother, gave fans a glimpse into her wholesome getaway.
The actress posted a series of pictures on her social media account that speak volume of the fun and leisure experience by Hina at her trip. At an animal farm, Hina was seen spending time with ‘alpacas’. Alpacas are the fluffy, gentle animals who are native to South America but popular in petting farms across the world.
In one set of pictures, she is also seen feeding a brown alpaca with her hands, smiling as the animal curiously leans in. In another frame, a white alpaca can be seen approaching her.
She captioned the post as, “Hello cuties.”
Another highlight from her trip was a visit to a historic site featuring a thousand-year-old juniper tree. Sharing a picture of the tree along with an informational board, she reflected on its timeless presence, wondering what all it must have seen.
Talking about Hina Khan, on the professional front, the actress rose to fame with her first show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that went on air in 2009. She essayed the role of Akshara a traditional Indian bahu with extreme family values. Her character portrayal was loved by her friends, who even consider her as Akshara even 17 years of the shows debut. After quitting the show in 2017, Hina went on to participate in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11.