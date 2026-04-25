Hina Khan spends time with alpacas during her exotic South Korea trip

The actress posted a series of pictures on her social media account that speak volume of the fun and leisure experience by Hina at her trip. At an animal farm, Hina was seen spending time with ‘alpacas’. Alpacas are the fluffy, gentle animals who are native to South America but popular in petting farms across the world.

In one set of pictures, she is also seen feeding a brown alpaca with her hands, smiling as the animal curiously leans in. In another frame, a white alpaca can be seen approaching her.

She captioned the post as, “Hello cuties.”