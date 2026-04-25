Michael Jackson's son Prince got emotional seeing Jaafar as his father

However, Michael's son, Prince Jackson was extremely moved when he first saw his cousin as his father in pictures. "I had the benefit of seeing Jaafar's transformation over pictures I'd seen on a phone or a computer. But the first time that I saw him in person in his hair and makeup was, really, an emotional shock", he said in a recent television interview on ABC.

Further explaining his feelings, Prince added, "I had not seen my father in a long time. Jaafar just embodied him, and brought him back in that moment. It was difficult to maintain and keep composure because I really just wanted to give him a hug in that moment. But I had to tell him, 'Jaafar, I'm proud of you. You're going to do great. But I need to take a little step outside and get some air.'"

Prince and Jaafar are first cousins; their fathers, Michael and Jermaine Jackson were brothers. Prince shared that growing up with Jaafar was great and their journey feels surreal. As kids, they used to make home movies and now, they are involved in a major motion picture about Michael Jackson.

Michael, currently in theatres, also features Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as lawyer John Branca, among others.