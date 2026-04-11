Berlin turns MJ haven ahead of the biopic Michael release; thousands line up to celebrate the legend

Decades later, across generations of evolving music tastes and changing lifestyles, one thing that has remained unhindered is the love for the King of Pop. Michael Jackson continues to reign in the hearts of fans, and the upcoming film Michael stands as living proof. Ahead of its theatrical release, thousands of fans descended to Berlin for the film’s premiere. However, only a handful of lucky ones secured tickets, making the entire event an absolute spectacle on Friday.

King Of Pop fever takes over Berlin on the premiere night of Michael

The legend had to be welcomed with a grand gesture. Ahead of the theatrical release, a three day celebratory event has been organised for the fans and the first day was a massive success. In the three day event, Friday night was marked by the premiere of the film for only exclusive people. On Saturday fans are expected to get a BTS of the film’s shoot and interaction with the cast and on the final night on Sunday fans would get an immersive experience into the world of MJ.

Now talking about the first night, it indeed was a mindblowing event with fans swirling over from all over the world to Berlin. Only around 4,000 fans were able to watch the film on its premiere night since the seats were allocated via prize draws. The ones who weren’t quite lucky, the following two days can be the compensations.