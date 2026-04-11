Berlin turns MJ haven ahead of the biopic Michael release; thousands line up to celebrate the legend

Decades later, across generations of evolving music tastes and changing lifestyles, one thing that has remained unhindered is the love for the King of Pop. Michael Jackson continues to reign in the hearts of fans, and the upcoming film Michael stands as living proof. Ahead of its theatrical release, thousands of fans descended to Berlin for the film’s premiere. However, only a handful of lucky ones secured tickets, making the entire event an absolute spectacle on Friday.
The legend had to be welcomed with a grand gesture. Ahead of the theatrical release, a three day celebratory event has been organised for the fans and the first day was a massive success. In the three day event, Friday night was marked by the premiere of the film for only exclusive people. On Saturday fans are expected to get a BTS of the film’s shoot and interaction with the cast and on the final night on Sunday fans would get an immersive experience into the world of MJ.
Now talking about the first night, it indeed was a mindblowing event with fans swirling over from all over the world to Berlin. Only around 4,000 fans were able to watch the film on its premiere night since the seats were allocated via prize draws. The ones who weren’t quite lucky, the following two days can be the compensations.
There will be MJ themed activities throughout the weekend and cast and crew members will interact with the audience. An exhibition is also aligned with the event where the singer’s exclusive insights will be showcased. Thus, the whole world has its gaze fixed on Berlin this weekend.
As for the theatrical release, Michael will be dropping on April 24, 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic will feature Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, as the protagonist.
MJ for years was accused of child sex abuse during his lifetime. Alleged victims filed civil lawsuits after his death and several proceedings have been ongoing. Though the charges were acquitted in 2005, the singer never could repair his image when alive.
Now the film was initially supposed to explore his side of the story and all the accusations filed. However, as per reports, lawyers for the Jackson estate realised there was a clause in a settlement that held some restrictions. Following that, the film which was set to release on April 18, 2025 had to be recreated and a new storyline was given for its current release.