Head out for a fun-filled adventure with Bibi Payra starring Paoli Dam and Swastika Mukherjee

Stepping out of one’s comfort zone and trying something new calls for a lot of hardwork apart from courage. Filmmaker Arjunn Dutta tried just that in his latest release Bibi Payra and has passed the test with distinction. Known for exploring relationship tales within close confines of four walls, Arjunn made a departure from such narrative in this film and embraced full-on paisa wasool entertainment genre. But he was careful enough not to turn it into a crass comedy with sexual innuendos. Starring Swastika Mukherjee, Paoli Dam, Anirban Chakrabarti, Subrat Dutta and Anindya Sengupta in pivotal roles, the film addresses several issues just like all his previous makes, albeit with a lace of well-crafted humour.
There was no Paoli, Swastika, Anirban or Anindya on screen. The people we saw onscreen yesterday was a frustrated yet intelligent Jhuma, a trapped yet sensitive Shiuli waiting to taste freedom and life, a typical male chauvinist Jagannath and a very cunning and opportunist Debu respectively. All the characters are relatable, funny and felt like someone we may have met or encountered at least once in our lives. Arjunn definitely gets brownie points for the casting. It couldn't have been better.
The script, written by Arjunn and Ashirban Maitra was pacy and handled deftly, shorn of any sexual innuendoes or crass humour to tickle funny bones. Kudos to the director for holding our excitement and keeping us on the edge of our seats till the climax.
As mentioned, the actors grew up to be the characters with ease and many films despite a good script and direction turn into eyesores due to shoddily created looks. For this film's credible character looks, the entire credit goes to costume designer Poulami Gupta for keeping an eye at the minute details like wearing a nighty with a dupatta like a typical lower middle-class housewife we see around us, sticking the bindi on the mirror before going to bed, that small jewellery shop purse that most of us often use as a wallet. All this felt very real.
The bibis, Paoli and Swastika, definitely had the best chemistry on screen. The 2-3 vulnerable moments that Paoli and Swastika created, have our hearts. Anirban was so real as the middle-aged, frustrated man you keep meeting, and grew up around in your family and neighbourhood. The 90s kids could specially relate to this. You will feel very angry and annoyed at the sight of Jagannath, portrayed by Anindya.
But we wish we could see more of Subrat Dutta. Maybe a few more throwbacks? And that groovy title track, we are still humming it!
If you are looking for a fun and full-on family entertainer, during the Poila Baisakh weekend, head straight to watch Bibi Payra!