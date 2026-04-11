Head out for a fun-filled adventure with Bibi Payra starring Paoli Dam and Swastika Mukherjee

Stepping out of one’s comfort zone and trying something new calls for a lot of hardwork apart from courage. Filmmaker Arjunn Dutta tried just that in his latest release Bibi Payra and has passed the test with distinction. Known for exploring relationship tales within close confines of four walls, Arjunn made a departure from such narrative in this film and embraced full-on paisa wasool entertainment genre. But he was careful enough not to turn it into a crass comedy with sexual innuendos. Starring Swastika Mukherjee, Paoli Dam, Anirban Chakrabarti, Subrat Dutta and Anindya Sengupta in pivotal roles, the film addresses several issues just like all his previous makes, albeit with a lace of well-crafted humour.

Here’s what makes Bibi Payra a must-watch

There was no Paoli, Swastika, Anirban or Anindya on screen. The people we saw onscreen yesterday was a frustrated yet intelligent Jhuma, a trapped yet sensitive Shiuli waiting to taste freedom and life, a typical male chauvinist Jagannath and a very cunning and opportunist Debu respectively. All the characters are relatable, funny and felt like someone we may have met or encountered at least once in our lives. Arjunn definitely gets brownie points for the casting. It couldn't have been better.