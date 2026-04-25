Cascio siblings claim Michael Jackson ‘groomed’ them as ‘soldiers’ in sexual abuse allegations

Cascio siblings first came into contact with Michael Jackson in the 1980s, thanks to their father, Dominic Cascio. They have become key players in a new legal battle regarding allegations of decades-long sexual abuse against the late pop superstar's estate. They made their acquaintance in a property called Helmsley Palace in Manhattan, toured the Neverland Ranch owned by Michael Jackson, and formed a strong bond.
Previously, the siblings had settled a case with the estate of Michael Jackson for $16 million in 2020. When the payments expired in 2025, they asked for more money, which brought the issue back to court. According to some of the siblings, their perception of Michael Jackson’s conduct shifted after viewing the 2019 HBO documentary film titled Leaving Neverland.
Michael Jackson’s estate, which is represented by Marty Singer, dismissed the charges, saying that this lawsuit was nothing but a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have jumped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank.
He also stated, “We categorically dispute these claims [of abuse by Jackson],” and the case was based on an extortion demand of $213 million. The estate wants confidential arbitration based on the 2020 agreement, although the judge is yet to rule on the issue, whereas Mark Geragos maintains that the settlement was illegal.
While Frank Cascio, who was not part of the lawsuit against Jackson, wrote in his book entitled My Friend Michael: An Ordinary Friendship with an Extraordinary Man, that the singer never behaved improperly. He said , "My brother and I sprang out of bed to greet him," and he referred to Michael Jackson as very supportive. Eddie Cascio told, “He made us feel like he was everything: a friend, father, like every sort of emotional support,” and added, “And he was.”