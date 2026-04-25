Cascio siblings claim Michael Jackson ‘groomed’ them as ‘soldiers’ in sexual abuse allegations

Michael Jackson’s estate, which is represented by Marty Singer, dismissed the charges, saying that this lawsuit was nothing but a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have jumped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank.

He also stated, “We categorically dispute these claims [of abuse by Jackson],” and the case was based on an extortion demand of $213 million. The estate wants confidential arbitration based on the 2020 agreement, although the judge is yet to rule on the issue, whereas Mark Geragos maintains that the settlement was illegal.

While Frank Cascio, who was not part of the lawsuit against Jackson, wrote in his book entitled My Friend Michael: An Ordinary Friendship with an Extraordinary Man, that the singer never behaved improperly. He said , "My brother and I sprang out of bed to greet him," and he referred to Michael Jackson as very supportive. Eddie Cascio told, “He made us feel like he was everything: a friend, father, like every sort of emotional support,” and added, “And he was.”