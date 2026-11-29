Actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that his youngest son, AbRam, has been keeping him updated on Gen-Z slang, introducing him to expressions such as ‘aura farming’ and ‘mogging’. The actor shared how the 13-year-old helped him understand the latest lingo during a recent event.

Shah Rukh Khan recalls AbRam introducing him to Gen-Z slang

At the launch of Daddy Cool, the second track from King, Shah Rukh spoke about his son's influence on his vocabulary. The song also features Kareena Kapoor. During a conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar at the event, the actor recalled how AbRam first used the term ‘aura farming’ after seeing him flaunt his six-pack abs at the launch of Tu Mil Jaaye.