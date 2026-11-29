Actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that his youngest son, AbRam, has been keeping him updated on Gen-Z slang, introducing him to expressions such as ‘aura farming’ and ‘mogging’. The actor shared how the 13-year-old helped him understand the latest lingo during a recent event.
At the launch of Daddy Cool, the second track from King, Shah Rukh spoke about his son's influence on his vocabulary. The song also features Kareena Kapoor. During a conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar at the event, the actor recalled how AbRam first used the term ‘aura farming’ after seeing him flaunt his six-pack abs at the launch of Tu Mil Jaaye.
“I have to tell you this. Because I have children of shapes and sizes, the first time I heard this word was from my 13-year-old son AbRam. This was around the launch of Tu Mil Jaaye, and I was trying to show off my six-pack abs,” he said.
Shah Rukh also revealed that AbRam had introduced him to the term ‘mogging’. Johar explained that the slang refers to outshining someone or appearing more attractive than them.
Sharing his interpretation of the word ‘aura’, Shah Rukh said, “I think the real aura is if you are able to create your inner soul, your uniqueness, and take it out and show it to the world.”
He added that he believed every name should carry an aura and resonate with people.
“When I was small... I believed every name should have an aura, which means every name should strike a chord with your heart,” he said.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is co-written by Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. The film marks Suhana's theatrical debut and also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.
King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, a week after the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.