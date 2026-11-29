It's a polished holiday look for the duchess, who moved to the U.K. earlier this year. The coat, priced at roughly $2,550 to $2,590, is also the real thing. Mackage lists its exterior as sheepskin and describes it as real shearling fur.

A royal reputation resurfaces

Critics on X were quick to tag PETA. In May 2018, days before the royal wedding, the group published an article calling Meghan "Vegan-Fashion Royalty". It cited her former agent's account that she refused to wear fur on ethical grounds, and noted her reported love of vegan leather. To detractors, the new coat flatly contradicts that image. Shoppers don't always put shearling in the same category as fur, but PETA does. The organisation says shearling is both fur and leather, made from lambskin with the wool still attached.