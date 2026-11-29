Meghan's latest holiday campaign is all about gifts, but it's her coat that has critics talking. At issue: the animal-friendly reputation PETA once celebrated.
In an As ever Black Friday video shared on Friday, November 27, Meghan is seen delivering gifts to a wreath-trimmed door in an oversized, belted Mackage shearling coat. She paired it with Reformation's ivory Lydia skirt, marked down from $248 to $186, and black Neous boots.
It's a polished holiday look for the duchess, who moved to the U.K. earlier this year. The coat, priced at roughly $2,550 to $2,590, is also the real thing. Mackage lists its exterior as sheepskin and describes it as real shearling fur.
Critics on X were quick to tag PETA. In May 2018, days before the royal wedding, the group published an article calling Meghan "Vegan-Fashion Royalty". It cited her former agent's account that she refused to wear fur on ethical grounds, and noted her reported love of vegan leather. To detractors, the new coat flatly contradicts that image. Shoppers don't always put shearling in the same category as fur, but PETA does. The organisation says shearling is both fur and leather, made from lambskin with the wool still attached.
The debate doesn't stop at the wardrobe. Screenshots circulating online show the coat on Meghan's profile at OneOff, a fashion discovery platform, alongside a notice about possible commissionable links.
Meghan joined OneOff in April as an investor and advisor. A retailer's 10% to 25% share of a sale is split between the platform and the creator according to multiple reports. OneOff has said its technology catalogs celebrity outfits automatically, though Meghan's team is understood to help with credits. It's unclear who added this particular listing.
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