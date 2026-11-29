Robert Pattinson is just about to take on the role of James Bond. But even he, the upcoming 007, requires some assistance to beat the winter chill. The British actor was given a blue hot water bottle by a female member of his crew while shooting The Batman: Part II in a cold cemetery in Surrey last week. The amusing moment came shortly after reports emerged that he had won the race to become the next Bond.

Robert Pattinson returns as Batman while preparing for his reported 007 debut

Pictured for the first time on set since his rumoured Bond casting, the 40-year-old actor looked to be in good spirits. He could be seen laughing and making jokes with co-workers and vaping between takes. Pictured wearing a sharp dark suit, he is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, the wealthy playboy who becomes the Caped Crusader by night. The hot water bottle moment caught the attention of onlookers. One reportedly joked: 'What would James Bond have to say about that? It was hilarious seeing him being offered it.'