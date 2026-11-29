Robert Pattinson is just about to take on the role of James Bond. But even he, the upcoming 007, requires some assistance to beat the winter chill. The British actor was given a blue hot water bottle by a female member of his crew while shooting The Batman: Part II in a cold cemetery in Surrey last week. The amusing moment came shortly after reports emerged that he had won the race to become the next Bond.
Pictured for the first time on set since his rumoured Bond casting, the 40-year-old actor looked to be in good spirits. He could be seen laughing and making jokes with co-workers and vaping between takes. Pictured wearing a sharp dark suit, he is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, the wealthy playboy who becomes the Caped Crusader by night. The hot water bottle moment caught the attention of onlookers. One reportedly joked: 'What would James Bond have to say about that? It was hilarious seeing him being offered it.'
The crew had turned the old Surrey cemetery into an atmospheric winter scene, where ancient tombstones were covered with snow. Despite learning several forms of martial arts for the superhero part and doing most of the Batmobile driving stunts personally, Robert Pattinson still had a body double on the set.
The body double used a hair clip to hold his/her hair in place. The Barnes-born actor, popularly known as R-Patz, is engaged to British singer and actress Suki Waterhouse. His film credits include the Twilight films, Dune and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
As per the report, Robert will play 007 next year in the 26th instalment of the James Bond series. He reportedly beat Callum Turner, who played the lead in shows like Masters of the Air, Jack Lowden from Slow Horses, and Josh O’Connor, who starred as Prince Charles in The Crown.
Robert Pattinson became one of the final contenders for this role. But several years back, Barbara Broccoli, a Bond producer, reportedly favoured him after Daniel Craig left the role.