Actor Yami Gautam celebrated her 38th birthday on November 28 with her filmmaker husband, Aditya Dhar. Sharing glimpses of the celebrations on social media, the actress expressed gratitude for all the love and wishes she received. She also had a sweet response to Aditya's birthday tribute, asking him to marry her all over again after he affectionately called himself a ‘Yami paglu’.
Yami shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebrations, offering a glimpse into the special day. Dressed in a black outfit and a long coat, the actress posed alongside Aditya, who opted for a blue blazer, a black T-shirt and denims. One photograph shows the filmmaker holding her close as they pose together, while another captures Yami surrounded by several bouquets of flowers.
Thanking everyone for their wishes, she wrote in the caption, "Thank you so much for all the love & birthday wishes." She added, "I am grateful for this blessing."
Aditya, meanwhile, marked the occasion with a heartfelt birthday post featuring pictures of the couple enjoying a vacation together. Calling Yami the most beautiful woman he had ever known, the filmmaker penned an emotional note celebrating their relationship.
"Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today," he wrote.
" The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me," he added.
Aditya ended the note on a playful note, writing, "I don't know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me!" He signed off by calling himself a ‘Yami paglu’.
Responding to his post, Yami wrote, "Plz marry me. Thank you sooo much for everything, my love!!!! Forever #adityapaglu."
She also shared Aditya's birthday tribute on her Instagram Stories, calling him "My husband…my world. My Aditya."
Yami and Aditya first met on the sets of the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was directed by the filmmaker and featured Yami in a pivotal role. The couple tied the knot in June 2021 in a close-knit traditional ceremony in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vedavid, in 2024.
On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Nayyi Navelli in 2026. Aditya, meanwhile, helmed the blockbuster Dhurandhar films starring Ranveer Singh.
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