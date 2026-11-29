"Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today," he wrote.

" The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me," he added.

Aditya ended the note on a playful note, writing, "I don't know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me!" He signed off by calling himself a ‘Yami paglu’.

Responding to his post, Yami wrote, "Plz marry me. Thank you sooo much for everything, my love!!!! Forever #adityapaglu."

She also shared Aditya's birthday tribute on her Instagram Stories, calling him "My husband…my world. My Aditya."