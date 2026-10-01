Diddy lands in solitary confinement after fight with fellow inmate

Sean "Diddy" Combs spent time in solitary confinement this summer after an alleged altercation with another inmate at a New Jersey federal prison, according to multiple reports. Combs is serving a 50-month term, and several outlets reported he was sent to solitary after the fight. It was one of the first major headlines about him in months.

As per reports, the fight began after the other inmate made a remark about Combs, though what was said has not been made clear. Neither Combs nor prison officials have publicly commented on the incident. A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said the agency does not discuss housing assignments, disciplinary matters or allegations involving individual inmates.

Life in the Special Housing Unit: How is Diddy doing?

The move put Combs in what inmates call "the hole." Reports claim that as per the FCI Fort Dix inmate handbook, inmates in the Special Housing Unit are given basics such as a mattress, blankets, toilet paper and shaving equipment. They may also have reading material, legal and religious books included, and are visited daily by a staff doctor. Visitors are limited to one social visit a week, if the inmate still qualifies. The handbook also says certain privileges can be denied and personal property may be taken away.