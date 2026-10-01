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One Tree Hill fame Sophia Bush got married and hid it for a year

One Tree Hill fans would be surprised to know that Sophia Bush got married over a year ago and has been successful in hiding the marriage till now
Sophia Bush, of One Tree Hill fame, got married and hid it for a year
Sophia Bush with Ashlyn Harris Instagram
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2 min read

One Tree Hill fans would be shocked to know how their favorite actor Sophia Bush got married over a year ago and has been successful in hiding the same from the public eye till now. The actor recently spilled the beans while discussing their memoir. They got married to soccer player Ashlyn Harris in 2025 in New York.

All about Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris' wedding

The couple have been married since 2025
Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris made their relation public in 2023 Instagram

The couple’s relationship first came to the limelight in 2023 after Sophia came out as queer the previous year. While they have been very careful in keeping their private life away from the spotlight, they were spotted last week sporting wedding rings which turned the public eye towards the next step of their relation. Sophia has been very clear in communicating that they have dated men in the past and all of them were aware of their interests in both men and women and were comfortable with the fact. The duo made their red carpet debut in 2024 at the White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Colin Jost.

Discussing more about the secret wedding Sophia shares with Vogue, “You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife,' Bush told Harris. 'And it feels so amazing to say that”. Now was probably the time that the news of the marriage was shared with the fans as they did not want to keep calling Harris their partner after the marriage.

all about Sophia bush and Ashlyn Harris' wedding
The couple got married at an intimate New York wedding Instagram

The marriage itself was a very intimate affair with only close friends and family involved. In fact, the group went on to roast marshmallows and devour them after the vow exchange. Their children were happy and running about, picking flowers and holding them. The day passed smoothly, without the usual pressures and stress of a wedding. In Sophia’s memoir, it was revealed that the marriage took place in the City Hall, New York with their friend Nia initiating it. Sophia was seen in a black velvet dress with gold work while Ashlyn chose a tuxedo. Both have been married to other partners before and have children from previous marriages.

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