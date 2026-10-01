One Tree Hill fame Sophia Bush got married and hid it for a year

The couple’s relationship first came to the limelight in 2023 after Sophia came out as queer the previous year. While they have been very careful in keeping their private life away from the spotlight, they were spotted last week sporting wedding rings which turned the public eye towards the next step of their relation. Sophia has been very clear in communicating that they have dated men in the past and all of them were aware of their interests in both men and women and were comfortable with the fact. The duo made their red carpet debut in 2024 at the White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Colin Jost.

Discussing more about the secret wedding Sophia shares with Vogue, “You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife,' Bush told Harris. 'And it feels so amazing to say that”. Now was probably the time that the news of the marriage was shared with the fans as they did not want to keep calling Harris their partner after the marriage.