Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah in private ceremony

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has married his longtime partner, Min Ah, in an intimate ceremony, a spokesperson for the actor has confirmed. The couple celebrated their vows with a small, private gathering in Los Angeles, keeping the exact details of their special day confidential.

Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah

The happy milestone arrives seven months after the pair made a rare, high-profile appearance together at France’s prestigious César Awards in Paris. Jim, 64, accepted a lifetime achievement honour with a heartfelt speech delivered entirely in French, taking the opportunity to praise both his family and the woman he lovingly cherishes.

Addressing his loved ones in the audience, Jim said, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah.” Pausing amid enthusiastic applause, he added: “I love you, Min Ah.” During the tribute, he also honoured his late father, Percy Joseph Carrey, for instilling “the value of love, generosity and laughter”.