Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah in private ceremony

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has married his longtime partner, Min Ah, in an intimate ceremony, a spokesperson for the actor has confirmed. The couple celebrated their vows with a small, private gathering in Los Angeles, keeping the exact details of their special day confidential.
The happy milestone arrives seven months after the pair made a rare, high-profile appearance together at France’s prestigious César Awards in Paris. Jim, 64, accepted a lifetime achievement honour with a heartfelt speech delivered entirely in French, taking the opportunity to praise both his family and the woman he lovingly cherishes.
Addressing his loved ones in the audience, Jim said, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah.” Pausing amid enthusiastic applause, he added: “I love you, Min Ah.” During the tribute, he also honoured his late father, Percy Joseph Carrey, for instilling “the value of love, generosity and laughter”.
The couple have kept their romance largely away from public attention since first being photographed together in early 2022 at a charity comedy night. Min Ah, an artist and actress who also goes by Minzi, joined Jim on the red carpet in Paris for their sole formal outing as partners.
The wedding marks a joyful chapter for Jim, who was previously married to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995 and Lauren Holly between 1996 and 1997. While he once considered formal unions unnecessary, he noted: “I can’t make hard, fast rules about the future.”
Jim has long expressed contentment with a serene, creative existence away from cinema sets. Reflecting on his decision to step back from acting, he previously shared: “I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough.”