Jim Carrey receives Honorary Cesar Award in France, delivers emotional speech in French

The Award ceremony took place at the Olympia Theatre in Paris. The audience welcomed him with a standing ovation when he went on stage to receive his award. In a surprising turn of events, Jim gave his acceptance speech in French. During his five-minute long speech, the actor reflected on his journey and was overwhelmed by emotions as he talked about his family.

In a rare appearance and sporting a new look, Jim Carrey attended the event along with his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, his grandson Jackson and girlfriend Min Ah. During his speech he honoured his late father, Percy Joseph Carrey who had a major impact on him.

Thanking his family, Jim said in French, "Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter."

Jim's speech was not without his trademark antiques and moments of comedy. Before ending the speech, he made sure to apologise for his "mediocre" French and joked that his tongue was tired. However, his speech received thunderous applause.

Jim Carrey has delivered some exceptional performances during his four-decade long career as an actor. Some of his critically acclaimed yet extremely popular films include, The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.