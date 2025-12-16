Why Jim Carrey needed a CIA torture expert to help him play Grinch

Some new behind-the-scenes stories from the sets of Jim Carrey starrer How the Grinch Stole Christmas have emerged and it is as mean as the Grinch himself!
Jim Carrey just revealed that he had a CIA torture consultant on set of the 2000 movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas to help him deal with the pain of wearing the costume.
Jim confessed, "The suit was made of unnervingly itchy yak hair that drove me insane all day long...I had 10-inch-long fingers, so I couldn’t scratch myself or touch my face or do anything. I had teeth that I had to find a way to speak around, and I had full contact lenses that covered the entire eyeball, and I could only see a tiny tunnel in front of me".
The pain got to the point that the actor almost gave up on the film and was willing to sig off when Brian Grazer, the film's producer brought in a military consultant named Richard Marcinko, who trained officers to endure hardships, pain and torture.
"Richard Marcinko was a gentleman that trained CIA officers and special-ops people how to endure torture. He gave me a litany of things that I could do when I began to spiral. Like punch myself in the leg as hard as I can. Have a friend that I trust and punch him in the arm. Eat everything in sight. Changing patterns in the room. If there’s a TV on when you start to spiral, turn it off and turn the radio on. Smoke cigarettes as much as possible. There are pictures of me as the Grinch sitting in a director’s chair with a long cigarette holder. I had to have the holder, because the yak hair would catch on fire if it got too close", Jim Carrey recalled.
Thanks to the unique approach, Jim stayed back and shot the films, gifting audience an iconic character for all ages. Looking back, despite the pain. the actor has no regrets. He said, "Though it was a struggle, it’s such an honor to have been that character. It’s just the most beautiful story in the world, how badly we need people to open their hearts".
