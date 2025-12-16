Why Jim Carrey needed a CIA torture expert to help him play Grinch

Some new behind-the-scenes stories from the sets of Jim Carrey starrer How the Grinch Stole Christmas have emerged and it is as mean as the Grinch himself!

During a recent interaction, Jim shared that the costume and prosthetics for Grinch were so torturous that he needed a torture expert to bear with the pain!

Jim Carrey says that the Grinch costume drove him "insane"

Jim Carrey just revealed that he had a CIA torture consultant on set of the 2000 movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas to help him deal with the pain of wearing the costume.

Jim confessed, "The suit was made of unnervingly itchy yak hair that drove me insane all day long...I had 10-inch-long fingers, so I couldn’t scratch myself or touch my face or do anything. I had teeth that I had to find a way to speak around, and I had full contact lenses that covered the entire eyeball, and I could only see a tiny tunnel in front of me".