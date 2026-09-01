Jim Curtis opens up about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, shares how they resolve fights

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis resort to meditation when things get a little tense between them. The author and hypnotherapist, who has been dating the Friends star for a year and a half, appeared on the The Jamie Kern Lima Show and opened up about his relationship with the actress and their unique method of conflict resolution.
On August 31, 2026, Jim Curtis visited The Jamie Kern Lima Show and shared he uses the traditional Hawaiian mantra, known as the Hoʻoponopono prayer in group therapy sessions.
Jim, who is also a life and wellness coach, recited the chant, which is an ancient Hawaiian prayer of reconciliation, forgiveness and healing. Repeating the meditation he said, "I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you".
Host Jamie Kern Lima also shared that she uses this mantra with her husband and it has helped them navigate disagreements and conflicts. Jim, who is dating actress Jennifer Aniston said that while they do not use "this particular prayer", they rely on a "lot of meditation" and open talks.
The 50-year-old said, "Jen and I have been together a year and a half, so this tool isn’t the first tool that we go to...[we prefer] meditation, acceptance, understanding. Those kinds of things. In the honeymoon phase, your tools don’t have to be like big sledgehammers."
Talking about their relationship, Jim added, "My experience of her is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving...I feel blessed to be, you know, in a relationship with someone that is so open-hearted and, you know, kind and loving."
Jim Curtis is currently promoting his self-help nook titled, The Book of Possibility. He and Jennifer were first speculated to be dating in the summer of 2025 after being spotted together in California and Mallorca, Spain.
Their relationship was officially confirmed and made public via an Instagram post in November when the actress shared a sweet birthday post for Jim, addressing him as her "love".