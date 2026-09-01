Jim Curtis opens up about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, shares how they resolve fights

Jim, who is also a life and wellness coach, recited the chant, which is an ancient Hawaiian prayer of reconciliation, forgiveness and healing. Repeating the meditation he said, "I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you".

Host Jamie Kern Lima also shared that she uses this mantra with her husband and it has helped them navigate disagreements and conflicts. Jim, who is dating actress Jennifer Aniston said that while they do not use "this particular prayer", they rely on a "lot of meditation" and open talks.

The 50-year-old said, "Jen and I have been together a year and a half, so this tool isn’t the first tool that we go to...[we prefer] meditation, acceptance, understanding. Those kinds of things. In the honeymoon phase, your tools don’t have to be like big sledgehammers."