Jennifer Aniston calls boyfriend Jim Curtis ‘My love’ as the two go Insta-official

As soon as the post reached social media, netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple. An Insta user shared in the comment section, “you are GLOWING! you go girl, you have us cheering for you forever n always. (sic)”. Another one penned, “Two inspirational, beautiful humans inside and out. Sending you all the love in the world.” The third comment read, “So happy for you! I prayed for this to happen!” A cybercitizen wrote, “You deserve all the happiness in this world!”

Many others expressed their joy on seeing Jennifer entering the new phase of her life. For those who do not know, Jim is a hypnotherapist, author, and life coach.

Going by a news report, Jennifer and Jim first sparked dating rumors back in July this year after the two were captured together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. If the news reports are to be believed, that couple was introduced by mutual friends. Jennifer was reportedly already familiar with Jim’s work before the two entered into a relationship.