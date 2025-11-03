A R Rahman reveals first track from Tere Ishk Mein – Usey Kehna

After the title track from Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, the makers have unveiled the second song from the much-discussed drama, Usey Kehna.

A R Rahman releases Usey Kehna

Scored by music maestro A R Rahman, the heartfelt lyrics have been provided by Irshad Kamil. Nitesh Aher and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to the track.

Sharing the inspiration behind the melodious number, A R Rahman said, “This next song, Usey Kehna, was inspired from when we travelled to Himachal and witnessed the reflection of the mountains in the Ganges. Everything around inspired the creation of the melody, inspiring our teams Aanand L Rai, Irshad Kamil, Himanshu and it evolved into something which is just the bare minimum of just the piano, strings and a newfound voice of Nitesh. I hope people enjoy it and feel the same way we felt creating it.”