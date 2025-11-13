Jennifer Aniston slams Disney For “Dangerous” & “Unthinkable” cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's show

Regarding the controversy, the suspension followed Kimmel's monologue remark he made regarding the murder of Kirk, "It looks like the right attempted to leverage a politically charged death into continuing justifiable violence as it related to Kirk." His show was suspended in the middle of September 2025, amidst mounting pressure from local TV affiliates, along with the FCC.

Disney and its ABC division subsequently declared that Kimmel's show would be resuming after the "thoughtful conversations"; however, the sentiment among members of the industry is that the incident has sparked a conversation about larger issues involving corporate decision-making, political influence, and free expression in the entertainment business.

Aniston's comments come against a backdrop of a larger pushback in Hollywood; over 400 industry members signed a public letter denouncing what they called a “dark moment for freedom of speech,” with many of the signatories making connections to calls for boycotts of Disney’s services and products.

As the turmoil plays out, streaming subscriptions, pressure from networks, and reactions from viewers are at the forefront of discussions in the entertainment business. Aniston’s bold remarks highlight a growing worry among performers and creators around media companies and how they respond in respect of controversies that pertain to speech, politics, and corporate governance.