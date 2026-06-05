Lisa Kudrow reveals her son used to call Jennifer Aniston ‘mummy’

Lisa’s son Julian also stars in the third series of the programme. Jennifer spoke about the filming location, “It’s like he grew up hearing laughter all the time.” Lisa added, “I know. Can you imagine? Just the amount of joy. Because it was the most fun.”

Jennifer said, “He is today one of the most joyful human beings that I get to spend time with. Like, I love him. I would choose him as a person I would like to spend time with as a friend, not just because he’s your son.”

Lisa, who played Phoebe in the show, recalled of her now 28-year-old son: “When he could first speak, he'd look at the TV, point to Jennifer and say, ‘Mummy!’ So he had a connection to you.” Jennifer mused, “That was weird. He knew, somehow, that that would make me feel good.”