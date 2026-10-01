Why Wayne and Coleen Rooney are putting their marriage on television

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney have spent much of their lives in the public eye. Now, they are giving viewers a closer look at their family life. The Real Rooneys — a new Disney+ series, follows the couple and their four sons through a year of changes in their work and home life. The first eight episodes were released on September 24, with the final two arriving on October 1.
The series comes at a time when both Wayne and Coleen are moving into new stages of their careers. Wayne has stepped away from football management after leaving Plymouth Argyle, while Coleen has taken on new projects after gaining more attention from her appearance on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
The show also follows their four sons and their everyday life as a family. Their eldest son, Kai, is working towards a career in football, following in his father’s footsteps.
Wayne and Coleen have been together for more than 20 years and have faced plenty of public attention during that time. Their marriage has also been the subject of media coverage over the years.
But The Real Rooneys gives them a chance to show their lives in their own way. Instead of only seeing headlines about the couple, viewers can see how they spend their time together, deal with family life and handle changes in their careers.
Coleen has said she wants viewers to see a side of the family that they have not shown before. The series includes everyday moments, family jokes and disagreements alongside the bigger changes in their lives.
The show also comes at a point when Wayne and Coleen are known for more than just their original careers. Wayne is moving on from his playing and coaching career, while Coleen has built a public profile of her own through television and fashion.
By allowing cameras into their home, the couple are telling the next part of their story themselves. For viewers, the series offers a look at how one of Britain’s most famous couples lives away from football matches and newspaper headlines.