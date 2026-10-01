Why Wayne and Coleen Rooney are putting their marriage on television

The series comes at a time when both Wayne and Coleen are moving into new stages of their careers. Wayne has stepped away from football management after leaving Plymouth Argyle, while Coleen has taken on new projects after gaining more attention from her appearance on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The show also follows their four sons and their everyday life as a family. Their eldest son, Kai, is working towards a career in football, following in his father’s footsteps.

Wayne and Coleen have been together for more than 20 years and have faced plenty of public attention during that time. Their marriage has also been the subject of media coverage over the years.