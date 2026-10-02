Nushrratt Bharuccha meets with an accident in Bali, requires urgent surgery

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has recently met with an accident in Bali during her travels. She suffered a fracture in her spine which turned this work-cum-holiday trip into a nightmare for the actress. Medical teams were quick to admit her to a local hospital in Bali.
Although the actress has been admitted to a hospital in Bali and is receiving proper medical attention, her team is making an effort to fly her home to Mumbai in an air ambulance for surgery. At the time of her accident, the details of her injuries were unknown. However her team disclosed that she has a severely injured spine and requires urgent surgery. The specifics of the accident however is not made public yet.
Her team has asked for privacy as she focuses on her treatment and recovery, while expressing gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their concern and support.
Days before this mishap, the actress was seen basking in the coastal sun in Bali. She took to her Instagram and posted some glimpses from her trip. The post read, “Holiday on my mind! Where do I head out to now?” She sported some of the prettiest beachwears and savoured some of the scrumptious meals. Her food streak was truly appetizing with lobster spaghetti, lamb chops and a whole range of coolers.
On the work front, the actress has reportedly joined the cast of Tiger Shroff's next film. The injury news comes shortly after the announcement of her upcoming action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The film will also feature Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav and will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Nushrratt and Tiger.
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