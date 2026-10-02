Nushrratt Bharuccha meets with an accident in Bali, requires urgent surgery

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has recently met with an accident in Bali during her travels. She suffered a fracture in her spine which turned this work-cum-holiday trip into a nightmare for the actress. Medical teams were quick to admit her to a local hospital in Bali.

Nushrratt Bharuccha injured in an accident in Bali, suffers spinal fracture

Although the actress has been admitted to a hospital in Bali and is receiving proper medical attention, her team is making an effort to fly her home to Mumbai in an air ambulance for surgery. At the time of her accident, the details of her injuries were unknown. However her team disclosed that she has a severely injured spine and requires urgent surgery. The specifics of the accident however is not made public yet.

Her team has asked for privacy as she focuses on her treatment and recovery, while expressing gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their concern and support.