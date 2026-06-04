Nushrratt Bharuccha issues clarification over weird sounds on Instagram, reveals its source

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has issued a clarification after her Instagram Stories went viral over alleged weird sounds after the IPL final between RCB and GT.

Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on viral Instagram video

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, and shared screenshots from previous Stories, and penned a long note clarifying that the sounds were made by a puppy.

She wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf. So here's the reality... I was watching the match at my friends house and their young puppy was making these crying 'Sounds'. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle.”