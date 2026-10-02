Shakira’s Madrid concert to stream worldwide for the first time: Here’s how Indian fans can stream

Shakira is literally making her fans go “Whenever, Wherever” as she announced her live show to be broadcast globally. As the singer wraps up her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, she has decided that the celebration should not be restricted to the stadium. The Colombian pop star will take her Madrid show global on October 3, livestreaming the full concert worldwide for the first time in her career.

Shakira’s Madrid show goes global: Full concert to stream worldwide on October 3

The concert will be livestreamed worldwide, bringing fans together from across the globe to groove to the pop star’s biggest hits. Now, the one question that’s been circulating online is where to experience this stellar moment? For fans in India, the livestream will kick off at 12:15 am IST on October 4. It will be available to watch for free on the Amazon Music India app, Prime Video, Fire TV and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, with no paid subscription required.

As per reports, Shakira shared her experience on her latest tour and said, "The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has become more than I could ever have imagined, and I am so proud of it," She also added complimenting the broadcasting platform and said, “I’m so excited to take it even further by sharing this special evening with fans around the world, together with Amazon Music."

Amazon Music also mentioned the timings for livestreaming in each country. US: 11.45 AM, Mexico: 12.45 PM, Brazil: 3.45 PM, UK: 7.45 PM, Madrid/France/Germany/Italy: 8.45 PM, India: 12.15 AM (October 4).