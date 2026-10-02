Shakira’s Madrid concert to stream worldwide for the first time: Here’s how Indian fans can stream

Shakira is literally making her fans go “Whenever, Wherever” as she announced her live show to be broadcast globally. As the singer wraps up her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, she has decided that the celebration should not be restricted to the stadium. The Colombian pop star will take her Madrid show global on October 3, livestreaming the full concert worldwide for the first time in her career.
The concert will be livestreamed worldwide, bringing fans together from across the globe to groove to the pop star’s biggest hits. Now, the one question that’s been circulating online is where to experience this stellar moment? For fans in India, the livestream will kick off at 12:15 am IST on October 4. It will be available to watch for free on the Amazon Music India app, Prime Video, Fire TV and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, with no paid subscription required.
As per reports, Shakira shared her experience on her latest tour and said, "The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has become more than I could ever have imagined, and I am so proud of it," She also added complimenting the broadcasting platform and said, “I’m so excited to take it even further by sharing this special evening with fans around the world, together with Amazon Music."
Amazon Music also mentioned the timings for livestreaming in each country. US: 11.45 AM, Mexico: 12.45 PM, Brazil: 3.45 PM, UK: 7.45 PM, Madrid/France/Germany/Italy: 8.45 PM, India: 12.15 AM (October 4).
Overwhelmed fans, took to the comment section of the post and wrote the most heartfelt notes. One user wrote, “We’re not gonna miss it!!”, another added, “This is going to be epic! I was at the show on the second night and it was one of the best concerts ive been to and I’ve been to ALOT!”
A third added, “The only artist that thinks about the ones we can't go but we love their music my daughter is super fans but I can't take her”.
This collaboration with Amazon music is also a part of something bigger. It is a part of The Women Shaping Latin Music, the 2026 edition of Amazon Music’s annual Music Connects Us celebration. The programme shines a spotlight on women who have helped shape Latin music, while also celebrating the new generation of artists who are struggling to make their mark in the industry.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.